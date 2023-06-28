Caeleb Dressel qualifies for 50-meter butterfly final at the US national championships

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The second morning of the U.S. national championships went better for Caeleb Dressel. Dressel advanced to the “A” final of the 50-meter butterfly with the seventh-fastest time of 23.79 seconds. That at least gives him a shot at qualifying for the next month’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan. In his first event at nationals, Dressel was 29th in the preliminaries of the 100 freestyle. Dressel is competing in his first major event since taking a long layoff and clearly not at the level that carried him to five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

