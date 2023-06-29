Caeleb Dressel makes 100 butterfly final at US nationals after Murphy scratches

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caeleb Dressel finished ninth in the preliminaries of the 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. national championships. But he has claimed a spot in the “A” final after Ryan Murphy scratched. Dressel is attempting to qualify for the world championships after a long layoff, but has yet to find the form that carried him to five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. He already missed out in the 100 freestyle and 50 fly, and it looked like he would be relegated to the “B” final in the 100 fly. But Murphy’s withdrawal gives Dressel another shot.

