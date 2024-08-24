Caeleb Dressel looks to end Olympic swimming career by racing ‘splash-and-dash’ event in LA in 2028

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two weeks removed from the Paris Games, gold medal swimmer Caeleb Dressel is already making plans for Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old Dressel said Saturday at Daytona International Speedway that he would like to end his competitive career racing the 50-meter freestyle in 2028.

“I’m young. I’m feeling good,” he said, also pointing to how his son has changed his perspective. “It’s hard right now because when you get done with a championship meet the last thing you want to think about is swimming. That’s why I’m running around in Daytona and having a good time.

“But it has always been one of my dreams to compete on American soil at a championship meet. So, yes, my eyes are on 2028. I don’t think it’s going to be a full-event lineup. I think maybe just the 50 free, put a little bit more muscle on, don’t have to be in as good a shape. So maybe look forward to just doing the splash-and-dash. That might be a good time for me.”

Dressel, who grew up in Green Cove Springs and graduated from the University of Florida, has nine Olympic gold medals and one silver. He won the 50-meter freestyle in Tokyo in 2020, but finished sixth in Paris after taking a year off. He also was a disappointing 13th in the 100-meter fly. He brought home three relay medals.

He was at Daytona with his wife and 6-month-old son. Dressel served as an honorary official for the Cup Series race. It was his first trip to Daytona, although he has driven the course plenty via a popular video game.

Since returning from France, he spent time with his growing son — he lamented missing two teeth come in and his first rollover — mowed his lawn, ate a “proper burger” and caught up with his dog and cows.

He also has had enough time to reflect on his latest Olympic performance.

“Not the exact results I wanted from the games this year, individually, but that’s how the sport goes sometimes,” he said. “Sometimes it’s not your week, but I’m holding my head high. It’s really nice being home. I hope I made my country proud and hope I did my job on relays.”

And he’s already looking ahead to the sport’s next biggest event, which happens to be in the United State for the first time since Atlanta in 1996, the year Dressel was born.

“I think that would be the coolest thing ever, competing on American soil and seeing only American flags in the stands,” he said. “Paris was really special. … The amount of American flags and support we got in Paris was unbelievable. I can’t imagine actually having that same thing in the U.S. I think that would just be such a sweet way to end my career.”

