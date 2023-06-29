Caeleb Dressel comes up short again at US nationals, finishing 5th in the 100 butterfly

By PAUL NEWBERRY The Associated Press
FILE - Caeleb Dressel looks up after swimming the men's 100 butterfly during the Speedo Atlanta Classic finals Friday, May 12, 2023, in Atlanta. Dressel finished 29th in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals on Tuesday, June 27, falling far short of qualifying for the world championships in an event he won at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caeleb Dressel is down to his final shot to make the U.S. team for the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan. Dressel tied for fifth in the final of the 100-meter butterfly, making him 0-for-3 at the U.S. national championships. His final opportunity to qualify for worlds comes Saturday, the final day of the meet, when he competes in the 50 freestyle. Dressel took a long break from swimming after last year’s worlds in Budapest, Hungary. This is his first major competition since then, and he’s not nearly at the level that carried him to five gold medals in Tokyo.

