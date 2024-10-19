Cady throws 2 TD passes, Wagner defense has 9 sacks in 14-0 win over St. Francis

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Cady threw two touchdown passes and the Wagner defense had two interceptions and nine sacks as the Seahawks topped St. Francis (PA) 14-0. Cady was 24-of-38 passing for 290 yards with an interception on the first drive for Wagner. He had a 24-yard connection with Christian Tait to cap a 10-play, 80-yard drive int he first quarter. In the second quarter the Seahawks went 85 yards in seven plays, ending with a 31-yard pass to Chase Stafford. Nick Whitfield Jr. was 13 of 24 for 162 yards, two interceptions and five sacks. Jeff Hoenstine was 3 of 6 for 2 yards and four sacks. With the sacks, St. Francis finished with 23 yards on the ground.

