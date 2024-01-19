Cadiz winless run at 17 games after loss to Alaves in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Cadiz’s winless run has been extended to 17 games after losing to Alaves 1-0 in the Spanish league. Luis Rioja scored from a penalty kick six minutes into the second half. Ivan Alejo was adjudged to have tripped Kike Garcia. Cadiz remains third from bottom in La Liga. Alaves moved into 12th place.

