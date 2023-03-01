Cadiz wants to halt Spanish league after refereeing mistake

MADRID (AP) — Cadiz has asked a sports tribunal to temporarily suspend the Spanish league because of a refereeing mistake against the club. Cadiz wants to halt the competition until a decision is made to its challenge of a 1-1 draw against Elche in January, when the Video Assistant Referee failed to spot that an Elche player was clearly in an offside position in the buildup to Elche’s 81st-minute equalizer. The club said it was a “serious” refereeing mistake “motivated by the negligent and non-excusable action” of the VAR refereeing crew. Both Cadiz and Elche are fighting against relegation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.