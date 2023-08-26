Cadiz, Sevilla supports woman player kissed by Spanish federation boss before games

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The players of Cadiz and Sevilla have both shown their solidarity with the Spain Women’s World Cup champion who was kissed by the now-suspended president of the national federation before their respective home games. Spain has been in an uproar since Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony following the World Cup final in Sydney last weekend. Cadiz’s players held up a banner saying “We Are All With Jenni” before its match against Almeria. Before hosting Girona, Sevilla’s player wore T-shirts with the message “This is over,” echoing a message in rejection of Rubiales that was started by Hermoso’s teammate and two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas on social media.

