Cadiz fires coach Sergio González after 4-month winless streak in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Cadiz has fired coach Sergio González with the team winless in more than four months in the Spanish league. The club announced González’s departure on Saturday, a day after a 1-0 loss at Alaves kept Cadiz in the relegation zone of the top tier. The team from southern Spain has only won twice in 21 league games this season. It is winless in 17 rounds and last won in September.

