Cadiz eliminated by 4th-division club Arandina in Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — Cadiz has lost 2-1 to fourth-division club Arandina to become the second topflight team in Spain eliminated in the second round of the Copa del Rey. Cadiz’s elimination came a day after Almeria fell 1-0 to fourth-division club Barbastro. Jorge Pesca scored a 65th-minute winner for Arandina. The club based in the small city of Aranda de Duero had never advanced past the second round. It was the 13th game in a row without a win for Cadiz in all competitions. It advanced in the first round of the Copa with a win on penalties against fifth-division club Badalona.

