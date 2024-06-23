Cádiz, Bello each score a goal, Venezuela beats short-handed Ecuador 2-1 at Copa America

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jhonder Cádiz and Eduard Bello scored second-half goals after subbing on at halftime and Venezuela rallied for a 2-1 win over short-handed Ecuador in the Copa America tournament. Enner Valencia, who went into the tournament expected to lead Ecuador’s attack, received a red card in the 22nd minute and Ecuador played a man down the rest of the way. Ecuador took a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute when Jeremy Sarmiento took advantage of a failed clearance. Cádiz played a one-touch shot from 15-yards out to make it 1-1 in the 64th minute. Bello scored on a putback from point-blank range in the 74th minute.

