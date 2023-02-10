Cadiz beats Girona 2-0 to escape drop zone in Liga

MADRID (AP) — Cadiz has beaten Girona 2-0 at home to escape from the Spanish league relegation zone. The modest team from southern Spain jumped from 18th to 15th place before the rest of the round. Valencia fell into the bottom three and is in danger of the drop. Winter reinforcements Gonzalo Escalante and Sergi Guardiola scored in the first half. Coach Sergio González has managed to turn Cadiz around after its horrible start to the season of five straight losses with no goals scored. Since then it has gone unbeaten at home in eight games.

