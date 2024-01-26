Cadillac looks for perfect weekend at Rolex 24 at Daytona after leading every practice session

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — If it wasn’t a 24-hour endurance race, some might be ready to hand the trophy to either of the Cadillac teams. The Cadillacs of Action Express Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing have been fastest in every practice session ahead of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, a twice-round-the-clock endurance race that begins Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. The Cadillacs have been so consistent that reigning IMSA sports car champion Pipo Derani put the No. 31 Cadillac on the pole, with Ganassi’s car scheduled to start alongside it on the front row.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.