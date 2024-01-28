Cadillac dominates early at Rolex 24 at Daytona, where Brad Pitt is filming racing movie

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A pair of Cadillacs dominated the first quarter of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, but after a Porsche from Team Penske took the lead seven hours into the twice-round-the-clock endurance race, reigning IMSA champion Pipo Derani seized it back for General Motors. The Cadillac from Action Express Racing — the reigning IMSA championship team — started from the pole alongside the Cadillac from Chip Ganassi Racing and the two pretty much controlled the first six hours of the most prestigious endurance race in the United States. When it was time for the Porsche to make a driver change the seat was turned over to Josef Newgarden, one of four Indianapolis 500 winners in the field, for his debut drive in IMSA’s top GTP class.

