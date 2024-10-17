Caden Veltkamp’s 4 total TDs lead Western Kentucky past Sam Houston 31-14

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Caden Veltkamp threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns, and he added a score on the ground as Western Kentucky controlled the fourth quarter in beating Sam Houston 31-14. Western Kentucky (5-2, 3-0 Conference USA) has started 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2019 during Tyson Helton’s first season as head coach. Leading 17-14 early in the fourth quarter, WKU DL Hosea Wheeler blocked a 32-yard field-goal attempt. Three plays later, K.D. Hutchinson caught a short pass over the middle and outran three defenders into the end zone from 74-yards out for a 24-14 lead. Sam Houston fumbled a handoff on its next possession, recovered by Zach Edwards at the Bearkats’ 24-yard line. Western Kentucky took advantage of the short field when Veltkamp scored.

