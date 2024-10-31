Caden Veltkamp passes for 3 TDs and Western Kentucky becomes bowl eligible for 6th straight season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Caden Veltkamp passed for 276 yards and three touchdowns, Elijah Young rushed for 114 yards and Western Kentucky eased by Kennesaw State 31-14. Western Kentucky (6-2, 4-0 Conference USA) became bowl eligible for the sixth time in six seasons under Tyson Helton. WKU is 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 2015 when the Hilltoppers finished 6-0 in games at Houchens-Smith Stadium, including a win in the Conference USA championship game. Veltkamp has passed for at least three touchdowns in three consecutive games. He was 17 of 22 without an interception against Kennesaw State.

