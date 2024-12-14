Cade Tyson scores 23 points and North Carolina routs La Salle 93-67

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Backup guard Cade Tyson scored a season-high 23 points and made five 3-pointers in the Tar Heels’ 93-67 victory over La Salle. Tyson shot 9-for-14 overall, including 5 for 10 on 3-pointers. He was averaging 2.7 points through UNC’s first nine games. RJ Davis scored 13 points, Seth Trimble had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Ven-Allen Lubin had 10 points for North Carolina. The Tar Heels shot 58% in the second half and 54% overall despite unimpressive 3-point shooting — 10 for 31 — and poor free-throw shooting — 11 for 23. Demetrius Lilley scored 16 points for La Salle.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.