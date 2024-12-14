Cade Tyson scores 23 points and North Carolina routs La Salle 93-67

By The Associated Press
North Carolina's Jalen Washington (13) loses the ball as La Salle's Demetrius Lilley, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Backup guard Cade Tyson scored a season-high 23 points and made five 3-pointers in the Tar Heels’ 93-67 victory over La Salle. Tyson shot 9-for-14 overall, including 5 for 10 on 3-pointers. He was averaging 2.7 points through UNC’s first nine games. RJ Davis scored 13 points, Seth Trimble had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Ven-Allen Lubin had 10 points for North Carolina. The Tar Heels shot 58% in the second half and 54% overall despite unimpressive 3-point shooting — 10 for 31 — and poor free-throw shooting — 11 for 23. Demetrius Lilley scored 16 points for La Salle.

