Cade McGee’s 2-run homer in the ninth lifts Texas Tech to 6-4 upset of Texas in Big 12 tourney

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cade McGee hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to lift 10th-seeded Texas Tech to a 6-4 upset over third-seeded Texas to cap the opening day of the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Gavin Kash opened the ninth with a single and was sacrificed to second by Drew Woodcox. McGee then drove the next pitch from Dandre Duplantier II (2-1) over the left-field wall for his 15th home run. The Red Raiders face second-seeded Oklahoma State while the Longhorns play Cincinnati in an elimination game on Wednesday. Drew Woodcox and Austin Green also homered for Texas Tech. The Longhorns got home runs from Jared Thomas and Jack O’Dowd.

