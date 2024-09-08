Cade Klubnik, No. 25 Clemson crank up offense in a 66-20 victory over Appalachian State

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Cade Klubnik threw for a career-high 378 yards and five touchdowns as No. 25 Clemson cranked up an offense that was missing a week earlier against top-ranked Georgia and routed Appalachian State 66-20. Klubnik and the Tigers got going quickly with a 76-yard TD pass to freshman Bryant Wesco Jr. less than two minutes in. The attack continued as the Tigers scored touchdowns on all eight of their first-half drives to lead 56-13 at the break.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.