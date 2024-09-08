Cade Klubnik, No. 25 Clemson crank up offense in a 66-20 victory over Appalachian State

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) looks to pass the ball while pursued by Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker (3) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Cade Klubnik threw for a career-high 378 yards and five touchdowns as No. 25 Clemson cranked up an offense that was missing a week earlier against top-ranked Georgia and routed Appalachian State 66-20. Klubnik and the Tigers got going quickly with a 76-yard TD pass to freshman Bryant Wesco Jr. less than two minutes in. The attack continued as the Tigers scored touchdowns on all eight of their first-half drives to lead 56-13 at the break.

