Cade Klubnik leads No. 19 Clemson past Virginia Tech 24-14

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Cade Klubnik threw three touchdown passes to help No. 19 Clemson beat Virginia Tech 24-14. The Tigers used Klubnik’s arm and a terrific performance by their defense to bounce back from a home loss to Louisville and remain in the ACC title race. Clemson also beat Virginia Tech for the seventh straight time. Kyron Drones paced Virginia Tech with 115 yards passing, but he was replaced in the fourth quarter after the Hokies fell behind 21-7.

