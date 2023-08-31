Cade Klubnik is confident and ready for his first season as starting quarterback for No. 9 Clemson

Cade Klubnik is confident and excited to begin his first season as No. 9 Clemson’s starting quarterback. The five-star sophomore passer flashed his talent in helping the Tigers rally in the second half to beat Syracuse 27-21 last year. He took over the position for good with the offense struggling early in the ACC championship game and enters this year as a poised leader. Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley said Klubnik has improved his decision making. Clemson opens its season at Duke on Monday night.

