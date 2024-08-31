Cade Harris’ two short TD runs power Air Force to 21-6 victory over Merrimack in opener

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Cade Harris had two short touchdown runs in the first half and Air Force had no problem dispatching FCS-member Merrimack with a 21-6 victory in a season opener for both teams. Harris scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter and a 4-yard run with 16 seconds left before halftime to stake Air Force to a 14-0 lead. Merrimack went 0 for 5 on third-down conversions and managed just three first downs before intermission. The Falcons final score came midway through the fourth quarter after Merrimack turned the ball over deep in its own territory.

