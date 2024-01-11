Cade Cowell leaves US training camp ahead of possible transfer

By The Associated Press
FILE - Cade Cowell of the United States controls the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group B soccer match against Fiji at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Winger Cade Cowell has left U.S. training camp ahead of a possible transfer from San Jose to Mexico's Chivas Guadalajara. The 20-year had been with the group practicing for a Jan. 20 exhibition against Slovenia at San Antonio. No replacement for Cowell was announced Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, by the U.S. Soccer Federation.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Natacha Pisarenko]

CHICAGO (AP) — Winger Cade Cowell has left U.S. training camp ahead of a possible transfer from San Jose to Mexican club Chivas Guadalajara. The 20-year-old Cowell had been with the group practicing for a Jan. 20 exhibition against Slovenia at San Antonio. No replacement for Cowell was announced by the U.S. Soccer Federation. Seventeen players could make national team debuts against Slovenia.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.