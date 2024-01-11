Cade Cowell leaves US training camp ahead of possible transfer

CHICAGO (AP) — Winger Cade Cowell has left U.S. training camp ahead of a possible transfer from San Jose to Mexican club Chivas Guadalajara. The 20-year-old Cowell had been with the group practicing for a Jan. 20 exhibition against Slovenia at San Antonio. No replacement for Cowell was announced by the U.S. Soccer Federation. Seventeen players could make national team debuts against Slovenia.

