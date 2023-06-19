Caddie John Ellis basks in joy of seeing Wyndham Clark win the U.S. Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Ellis understands the pressure of playing in the U.S. Open. Now the caddie for Wyndham Clark, Ellis competed in the championship twice. Ellis says he felt just as much pressure carrying Clark’s bag as he played the back nine Sunday during the final round at Los Angeles Country Club. Ellis has been working with Clark since 2016, when Clark transferred to the University of Oregon. Ellis was an assistant coach. Ellis missed the U.S. Open cut as a player in 2008 and 2011 and Clark missed the cut the previous two years.

