Cachin receives souvenir from Nadal after losing to the 22-time Grand Slam champion in Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Argentine journeyman Pedro Cachin lost to Rafael Nadal at the Madrid Open after more than three hours. He then walked to the net on Monday to congratulate the 22-time Grand Slam champion. He also asked for a souvenir. He told Nadal he’d made his “dream come true” and asked for a “shirt, towel or something.” Nadal was only too happy to oblige. He grabbed one of his match shirts and a bandanna and gave them to Cachin.

