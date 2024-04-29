Cachin receives souvenir from Nadal after losing to the 22-time Grand Slam champion in Madrid

By The Associated Press
Pedro Cachin of Argentina reacts against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MADRID (AP) — Argentine journeyman Pedro Cachin lost to Rafael Nadal at the Madrid Open after more than three hours. He then walked to the net on Monday to congratulate the 22-time Grand Slam champion. He also asked for a souvenir. He told Nadal he’d made his “dream come true” and asked for a “shirt, towel or something.” Nadal was only too happy to oblige. He grabbed one of his match shirts and a bandanna and gave them to Cachin.

