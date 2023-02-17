Cabrera Bello takes 2-shot lead at Thailand Classic

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain bounced back from a double bogey on an island hole to shoot a 7-under 65 and take a two-shot lead after the second round of the Thailand Classic. Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay was two shots behind in second place. Zanotti had four birdies and one eagle on the seventh hole before bogeying the 16th to end his day with a 67. Kazuki Higa of Japan had the best round of the day with a bogey-free 64 to join a chasing pack of six players in third place, three shots behind Cabrera Bello

