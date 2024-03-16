Cabral’s late goal nets 1-1 draw for Colorado Rapids with Sounders in Seattle

By The Associated Press
Colorado Rapids forward Kevin Cabral, second from left, scores in front of Seattle Sounders defender Cody Baker, left, and midfielder Obed Vargas (18), third from left, as Rapids forward Rafael Navarro (9) looks on during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Seattle. The Seattle Sounders and Colorado Rapids played to a 1-1 draw. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

SEATTLE (AP) — Kévin Cabral scored in the 88th minute to give the Colorado Rockies a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. The Sounders were down to 10 players after Joshua Atencio was given a second yellow in the 57th minute. The tying goal came after Djordje Mihailovic’s kick to the upper right corner was saved by Andrew Thomas, only to have Cabral, who entered the game in the 78th, put in the rebound. Seattle’s goal came on Raúl Ruidíaz’s penalty in the 11th minute after a handball by Keegan Rosenberry.

