Cabral’s backheel goal in stoppage time secures a spot for Benfica in Europa League playoffs

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Arthur Cabral’s backheel goal in stoppage time has given Benfica a 3-1 win over Salzburg in the Champions League with the late strike securing the Portuguese club a spot in the Europa League playoffs. The goal was enough for Benfica to finish ahead of the Austrian side based on goals scored in the head-to-head tiebreaker. The teams finished with four points each in Group D. Salzburg beat Benfica 2-0 in the group-stage opener in September in Lisbon. Both teams were already unable to reach the knockout rounds. Real Sociedad won the group after a 0-0 draw at second-place Inter Milan with both teams finishing on 12 points.

