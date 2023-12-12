Cabral’s backheel goal in stoppage time secures a spot for Benfica in Europa League playoffs

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Arthur Cabral’s backheel goal in stoppage time has given Benfica a 3-1 win over Salzburg in the Champions League with the late strike securing the Portuguese club a spot in the Europa League playoffs. Benfica needed to win by a margin of two goals or more to finish ahead of the Austrian side. Both teams finished with four points in Group D, with Benfica third and Salzburg fourth. Salzburg beat Benfica 2-0 in the group-stage opener in September in Lisbon. Both teams went into the game on Tuesday already unable to reach the knockout rounds of the Champions League. Real Sociedad won the group after a 0-0 draw at second-place Inter Milan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.