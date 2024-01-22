C.J. Stroud, Texans encouraged for future after remarkable turnaround

HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans couldn’t reach the AFC Championship game for the first time in franchise history. However, the team’s turnaround under the rookie quarterback and first-year coach DeMeco Ryans was impressive. And the Texans are optimistic they’ll be contenders for years to come. Stroud transformed the offense behind his stellar play after Davis Mills had struggled as the starter for most of the last two seasons. Houston went 10-7 in the regular season to win the AFC South, a year after finishing with the league’s second-worst record at 3-13-1.

