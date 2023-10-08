C.J. Stroud breaks record for passes without a pick to start career in Texans’ loss to Falcons

By BILL TROCCHI The Associated Press
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) sets back to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Stewart]

ATLANTA (AP) — C.J. Stroud set an NFL record and led a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter that gave the Houston Texans the lead. Unfortunately for the rookie quarterback, he didn’t come away with a victory. The Texas lost 21-19 on Sunday when the Falcons’ Younghoe Koo kicked a 33-yard field goal on the game’s final play. Stroud broke the record for pass attempts without an interception to start a career. The No. 2 overall draft pick stands at 186 attempts through five games. Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys had the previous record of 176. Stroud also led a touchdown drive that gave the Texans the lead with 1:49 left.

