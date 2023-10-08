C.J. Stroud breaks record for passes without a pick to start career in Texans’ loss to Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — C.J. Stroud set an NFL record and led a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter that gave the Houston Texans the lead. Unfortunately for the rookie quarterback, he didn’t come away with a victory. The Texas lost 21-19 on Sunday when the Falcons’ Younghoe Koo kicked a 33-yard field goal on the game’s final play. Stroud broke the record for pass attempts without an interception to start a career. The No. 2 overall draft pick stands at 186 attempts through five games. Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys had the previous record of 176. Stroud also led a touchdown drive that gave the Texans the lead with 1:49 left.

