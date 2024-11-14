C.J. Stroud and the Texans will try to break a mini-slump in a visit to the sinking Cowboys

Houston visits Dallas with the NFL’s two Texas teams having just one victory between them over the past month. The Texans are 1-3 since a 5-1 start but still lead the AFC South. The defending NFC East champion Cowboys are sinking from playoff contention with their first four-game losing streak since 2020. Dallas hasn’t lost more than four in a row since 2015. That was when a seven-game skid matched the number of games quarterback Tony Romo missed with a broken collarbone. This will be the second game without QB Dak Prescott. He’s out for the season with a torn hamstring.

