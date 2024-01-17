C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love have dazzling playoff debuts

C.J. Stroud set the bar high for playoff debuts and Jordan Love matched it almost exactly. One day after Stroud went 16 for 21 for 274 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions to lead Houston past Cleveland in the best playoff performance ever for a rookie quarterback, Love put up almost the exact same line with just 2 fewer yards. Both quarterbacks posted passer ratings of 157.2 that are tied for the third best ever for a quarterback with at least 20 attempts in a playoff game and the best for any QB making his first playoff start.

