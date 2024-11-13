C.J. Ogbonna accounts for 5 TDs, including TD pass in OT to lift Buffalo over Ball State 51-48

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — C.J. Ogbonna accounted for five scores that included a 14-yard touchdown pass to Lamar Sperling in overtime to give Buffalo a 51-48 win over Ball State. Jackson Courville kicked a 36-yard field goal in the first possession of overtime for Ball State. Ogbonna threw three touchdown passes and two interceptions and added 55 yards on the ground and two scores. Al-Jay Henderson had 126 yards rushing with two touchdowns for Buffalo (6-4, 4-2 Mid-American Conference). Kadin Semonza threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns for Ball State (3-7, 2-4), which was playing at Buffalo for the first time since 2016.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.