C.J. Gardner-Johnson is returning to the Eagles, AP source says

C. J. Gardner-Johnson is heading back to the Eagles a year after the team let him walk away in free agency. The talented safety announced on social media that he’s returning, and a person familiar with the deal said Gardner-Johnson is getting a three-year contract worth up to $33 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t become official until the start of the league year on Wednesday. Gardner-Johnson spent last season with Detroit after playing a key role on Philadelphia’s defense in 2022, when the Eagles reached the Super Bowl. The Eagles also agreed on a one-year deal with wide receiver DeVante Parker.

