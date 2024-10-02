BYU’s Jake Retzlaff embracing the opportunity to be a role model for young Jewish athletes

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jake Retzlaff is the first Jewish starting quarterback for BYU and he has helped the No. 17 Cougars race out to a 5-0 start. The redshirt junior has so far thrown for 1,206 yards and 11 touchdowns on 61% passing. He is embracing the opportunity afforded him by being a starting quarterback to be a role model for younger Jewish athletes.

