BYU seeks defensive improvement in first season vs high-powered Big 12 offenses

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU enters its first Big 12 season seeking to establish a tougher defensive identity. The Cougars overhauled their defense after routinely struggling to stop opponents a year ago. They hired Jay Hill as the defensive coordinator. BYU also brought in a slew of transfers to boost their talent level and depth. BYU ranked 94th last season in total defense and 97th in scoring defense.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.