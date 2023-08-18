BYU seeks defensive improvement in first season vs high-powered Big 12 offenses

By JOHN COON The Associated Press
FILE - Notre Dame wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) catches a pass over BYU defensive back Jakob Robinson (0) before running in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. Notre Dame opens their season against Navy in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU enters its first Big 12 season seeking to establish a tougher defensive identity. The Cougars overhauled their defense after routinely struggling to stop opponents a year ago. They hired Jay Hill as the defensive coordinator. BYU also brought in a slew of transfers to boost their talent level and depth. BYU ranked 94th last season in total defense and 97th in scoring defense.

