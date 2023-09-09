BYU routs Southern Utah 41-16

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Kedon Slovis threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score to lead BYU to a 41-16 victory over Southern Utah. Isaac Rex paced the Cougars with a career-high 112 yards and a touchdown on four catches. It was the first 100-yard game of Rex’s career. BYU averaged 7.2 yards per play against the Thunderbirds after struggling on offense in its season opening win over Sam Houston .Justin Miller threw for 235 yards and a touchdown to lead Southern Utah. Zach Mitchell finished with a career-high 135 yards on seven catches. SUU didn’t find a consistent rhythm on offense until the second half, spoiling the Thunderbirds’ upset chances over their instate foe.

