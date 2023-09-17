BYU rallies twice, beats Arkansas on road to stay perfect

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Kedon Slovis threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns, including one to Chase Roberts who made a one-handed catch with eight minutes left, to give BYU a 38-31 win against Arkansas. Slovis finished 13 of 25 for 167 yards and LJ Martin added 77 yards rushing with two scores. Arkansas drove inside the BYU 20 in the final 20 seconds, but the drive stalled with four penalties including one on the final play to end the game.

