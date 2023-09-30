BYU rallies past Cincinnati for first Big 12 win

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Kedon Slovis threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns to lead BYU to a 35-27 victory over Cincinnati on Friday night. Chase Roberts piled up a career-high 131 yards on six catches for the Cougars (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) to help them earn their first Big 12 victory. BYU’s offense had four touchdown drives covering five or fewer plays. Emory Jones threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns and added 94 yards on the ground to lead the Bearcats. Cincinnati (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) suffered its third straight loss despite rushing for 242 yards and totaling 498 yards.

