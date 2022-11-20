BYU pulls away, tops Utah Tech 56-26 to become bowl eligible

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jaren Hall threw for a career-best 456 yards and accounted for six touchdowns as BYU pulled away from Utah Tech in the second half to take a 52-26 victory in the regular season finale Saturday.

The victory made the Cougars (6-5) bowl eligible.

Hall completed 23 of 35 passes with five touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for a touchdown. Keanu Hill had six catches for 137 yards and three touchdowns. Chris Brooks rushed for 102 yards. BYU finished with 676 yards of offense.

Utah Tech (4-7), from the FCS Western Athletic Conference, kept the game close and trailed 28-20 at the half. The Trailblazers took the lead three times in the first half, but the BYU defense forced them to punt six straight times in the second half.

Victor Gabalis threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns with an interception to lead Utah Tech. Deven Osborne had three catches for 138 yards and a touchdown and Joey Hobert had 11 catches for 100 yards and two scores.

Utah Tech linebacker Kaejin Smith-Bejgrowicz (26) tackles BYU running back Christopher Brooks during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spenser Heaps BYU wide receiver Terence Fall (88) is congratulated after scoring a touchdown in the last minute against Utah Tech during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spenser Heaps Previous Next

