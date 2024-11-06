BYU pulls away early behind Demin, Saunders to beat Central Arkansas 88-50

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Egor Demin scored 18 points and had 11 assists and BYU rolled to an 88-50 victory over Central Arkansas in the season opener for both teams. Kanon Catchings scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half for BYU. Richie Saunders finished with 16 points and eight rebounds and Keba Keita grabbed 10 boards to go with six points. The Cougars scored 24 points off 18 Central Arkansas turnovers. Elias Cato scored 21 points to lead Central Arkansas. It was BYU coach Kevin Young’s first game with the Cougars and Central Arkansas’ first with head coach John Shulman.

