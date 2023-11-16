BYU makes 15 3-pointers, rolls to 105-48 win over Southeastern Louisiana

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Trevin Knell and Fousseyni Traore scored 18 points each, Jaxson Robinson added 17 and BYU hit 15 3-pointers in routing Southeastern Louisiana 105-48. BYU made 25 3-pointers in their first two games before going 15 of 36 from the arc against the Lions. The Cougars led by double figures less than five minutes into the game on Johnson’s 3-pointer, which began a run of 21 straight points for a 32-4 lead. The lead reached as many as 38 in the first half which ended with BYU ahead 52-17. Roger McFarlane finished with 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the Lions. Brody Rowbury added 13 points.

