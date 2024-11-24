BYU jumps out early, cruises past Mississippi Valley State 87-43 to move to 5-0

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and BYU had five players with double-figure scoring in its 87-43 rout over Mississippi Valley State. Kanon Catchings added 14 points for BYU (5-0), which shot 31 of 58 (53%) from the field and 11 of 32 (34%) from long range. Trevin Knell scored 12 points and Dallin Hall and Dawson Baker each had 10. Hall made three 3-pointers while five other Cougars made at least one. Donovan Sanders scored 14 points to lead Mississippi Valley State (1-5).

