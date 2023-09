Both BYU and Cincinnati are looking to avoid falling to 0-2 in Big 12 play. The Cougars surrendered 21 points on three turnovers in a 38-27 loss to Kansas. The Bearcats have suffered back-to-back losses and fell 20-6 to Oklahoma at home after failing to convert on two trips into the red zone.

