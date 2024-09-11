BYU heads to Wyoming looking for a 3-0 start before Big 12 play

BYU is quite familiar with former conference foe Wyoming. The Cougars have squared off against the Cowboys more than any other opponent outside of Utah and Utah State. BYU and Wyoming were both members of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, Mountain States, Western Athletic and finally the Mountain West before the Cougars became an independent in 2011. They joined the Big 12 last season. The last time BYU played Wyoming was at home in 2022, when the Cougars won 38-24. New Wyoming head coach Jay Sawvel is looking for his first win with the Cowboys after losses to Idaho and Arizona State.

