BYU forces five turnovers to beat Texas Tech 27-14

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Kedon Slovis threw for 127 yards and two touchdown passes, and BYU forced five turnovers to power a 27-14 victory over Texas Tech. LJ Martin piled up 93 yards rushing on 10 carries. The Cougars (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) never trailed despite totaling only 277 yards on offense. Jake Strong threw for 236 yards and a touchdown but also had three interceptions in his first start for Texas Tech. Tahj Brooks added 105 yards and a score on the ground. The Red Raiders (3-5, 2-3 Big 12) lost in their first game in Utah.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.