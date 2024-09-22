BYU forces 3 turnovers, gets 90-yard punt return TD in 38-9 rout of No. 13 Kansas State

By JOHN COON The Associated Press
BYU defensive end Tyler Batty, center, celebrates his forced turnover with teammates during an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tyler Tate]

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU’s defense forced three turnovers, Jake Retzlaff threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Parker Kingston had a highlight reel 90-yard punt return touchdown in a 38-9 victory over No. 13 Kansas State on Saturday night. Sione Moa added a career-high 76 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Cougars snapped a five-game losing streak to Big 12 opponents in emphatic fashion. Avery Johnson piled up 204 yards of total offense for the Wildcats but also threw a pair of interceptions. DJ Giddens rushed 93 yards on 19 carries as Kansas State dropped to 0-4 all-time in Provo.

