BYU forces 3 turnovers, gets 90-yard punt return TD in 38-9 rout of No. 13 Kansas State

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU’s defense forced three turnovers, Jake Retzlaff threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Parker Kingston had a highlight reel 90-yard punt return touchdown in a 38-9 victory over No. 13 Kansas State on Saturday night. Sione Moa added a career-high 76 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Cougars snapped a five-game losing streak to Big 12 opponents in emphatic fashion. Avery Johnson piled up 204 yards of total offense for the Wildcats but also threw a pair of interceptions. DJ Giddens rushed 93 yards on 19 carries as Kansas State dropped to 0-4 all-time in Provo.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.