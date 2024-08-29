BYU faces FCS foe in Southern Illinois that knows how to beat upper-division teams

BYU faces a tough schedule in its second Big 12 season after winning just two league games in 2023. The Cougars for that reason cannot afford to drop a game against an FCS foe in their season opener. Southern Illinois is looking to take down an FBS opponent for the third straight season. The Salukis are 0-5 all-time against Big 12 teams but upset Northern Illinois and Northwestern in back-to-back seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.