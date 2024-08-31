BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill not coaching in season opener after having a heart attack

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU defensive coordinator and associate head coach Jay Hill was discharged from the hospital two days after he had a heart attack. The 49-year-old Hill was expected to be in attendance at LaVell Edwards Stadium for the Cougars’ season opener against Southern Illinois, but head coach Kalani Sitake was taking over Hill’s coaching duties on the sideline. Hill was hospitalized at a Utah County hospital Thursday night after experiencing chest pains following football practice that afternoon. Two stents were inserted into his arteries in separate procedures Friday and Saturday after an angiogram revealed one artery was 60% blocked and the other was 100% blocked.

